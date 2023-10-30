Singaporean man fined S$1.47m for illegal short-term rentals

A man in Singapore has been fined S$1.47 million for illegally renting out short-term stays at 19 properties. Too Kim Lin, a 53-year-old Singaporean, earned revenue of S$1.47 million over one year and eight months before complaints were made. He pleaded guilty to 11 charges and will have to serve a jail term of 142 weeks if he cannot pay the fine.

