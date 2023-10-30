HEAD TOPICS

Singaporean man fined S$1.47m for illegal short-term rentals

ChannelNewsAsia1 min.

A man in Singapore has been fined S$1.47 million for illegally renting out short-term stays at 19 properties. Too Kim Lin, a 53-year-old Singaporean, earned revenue of S$1.47 million over one year and eight months before complaints were made. He pleaded guilty to 11 charges and will have to serve a jail term of 142 weeks if he cannot pay the fine.

Singapore, Fine, Illegal Rentals, Short-Term Stays, Properties

A man in Singapore has been fined S$1.47 million for illegally renting out short-term stays at 19 properties. Too Kim Lin, a 53-year-old Singaporean, earned revenue of S$1.47 million over one year and eight months before complaints were made. He pleaded guilty to 11 charges and will have to serve a jail term of 142 weeks if he cannot pay the fine.

Singapore Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: FTC says Amazon made US$1 billion with price-raising algorithmsWASHINGTON: The Federal Trade Commission in new court documents said Amazon.com deliberately raised prices by more than US$1 billion through secret algorithms known as "Project Nessie".
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: China owed more than US$1 trillion in Belt and Road debt: ReportBEIJING: China is owed more than a trillion dollars through its Belt and Road project, making it the biggest debt collector in the world, a report said this week, with an estimated 80 per cent of the loans supporting countries in financial distress.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Funeral director accused of abetting ex-boyfriend's suicide was beneficiary in his S$1m life policySINGAPORE — A funeral director accused of abetting her ex-boyfriend in his suicide was a beneficiary in a S$1 million life policy he had purchased in 2019, a cou
Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Funeral director accused of abetting ex-boyfriend's suicide was beneficiary in his S$1 million life policyAlverna Cher Sheue Pin purportedly planned various aspects of her ex-boyfriend's death with him, including the text of his eulogy, where to scatter his ashes and how to make his death appear natural.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Blackstone, Vista Equity to buy software firm Energy Exemplar -sourcesBlackstone and Vista Equity Partners have agreed to acquire Australia's Energy Exemplar, a provider of energy market software, for more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Hollywood actors reach tentative deal with studios to end strikeValued at more than US$1 billion, the three-year contract includes increases in minimum salaries and a new bonus paid by streaming services, the union said.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »