Funeral director accused of abetting ex-boyfriend's suicide was beneficiary in his S$1m life policy

was a beneficiary in a S$1 million life policy he had purchased in 2019, a court heard on Monday (Oct 30).was a beneficiary in a S$1 million life policy he had purchased in 2019, a court heard on Monday (Oct 30).

In a document containing facts agreed on by both the prosecution and defence, tendered to the court on Monday, the relationship between Cher and Wee was further explained.Around May 2019, Wee bought a S$1 million life policy with Prudential Singapore and nominated Cher as one of the beneficiaries.

She told Wee that she needed to be the first to find his body, so she could claim his body immediately without police involvement. Cher offered to be the executor of his assets following his death, and encouraged Wee to have a funeral, with his songs being played, and a write-up done by a reporter. headtopics.com

To make sure that the beneficiaries of his insurance policies would receive their payouts, Wee asked Cher for her views on how his death could appear to be from a heart attack. After Wee had seen the doctor, Cher told him that the police may not investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, as there was a chance the doctor may sign off on his death as natural.

