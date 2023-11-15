US Faces Increasing Danger from Climate Change, Government Report Warns

On average, the US now experiences a billion-dollar disaster every three weeks, compared with once every four months in 1980. The floods, heatwaves, storms and fires fed by global warming are getting worse across the United States and will pose increasing danger to Americans unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut sharply and swiftly.

The tools to do that are available today and are being adopted by communities nationwide, although not quickly enough to avert the crisis, according to a major government report released on Tuesday. Called the Fifth National Climate Assessment, the report 'is the authoritative, definitive assessment of how our country is doing on climate change', Dr Arati Prabhakar, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said ahead of the release. Not only does it make clear that 'climate change is here', she said, it also highlights how 'America's stepping up to meet this moment.

