Funeral director accused of abetting ex-boyfriend's suicide was beneficiary in his S$1 million life policy

New: You can now listen to articles.was a beneficiary in a S$1 million (USD$730,700) life policy he had purchased in 2019, a court heard on Monday (Oct 30).

In a document containing facts agreed on by both the prosecution and defence, tendered to the court on Monday, the relationship between Cher and Mr Wee was further explained.Around May 2019, Mr Wee bought a S$1 million life policy with Prudential Singapore and nominated Cher as one of the beneficiaries.

She told Mr Wee that she needed to be the first to find his body, so she could claim his body immediately without police involvement. Cher offered to be the executor of his assets following his death, and encouraged Mr Wee to have a funeral, with his songs being played, and a write-up done by a reporter.

To make sure that the beneficiaries of his insurance policies would receive their payouts, Mr Wee asked Cher for her views on how his death could appear to be from a heart attack. After Mr Wee had seen the doctor, Cher told him that the police may not investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, as there was a chance the doctor may sign off on his death as natural.