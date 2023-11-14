Singaporean student installs spy cams in female-only toilets

Staying with his sister who resided at the National University of Singapore's residential College of Alice and Peter Tan, Ng Yong Kuan decided to install motion-activated spy cams in the toilets on the female-only levels of the location to record unsuspecting women as they showered. Ng Yong Kuan was a student at the National University of Singapore residing with his sister at a hostel on campus.

He would fix the cameras onto the ceiling of the toilets and transfer footages to his laptop to watch. SINGAPORE — Staying with his sister who resided at a dormitory in the National University of Singapore (NUS), Ng Yong Kuan decided to install motion-activated spy cameras in the toilets of the female-only floors of the dormitory to record unsuspecting women as they showered. The 27-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Nov 14) to a charge of possessing voyeuristic recordings and one of criminal trespass. Two other charges of possessing voyeuristic imagery will be taken into account for sentencing when he returns to court on Dec 2

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INDEPENDENTSG: Singapore National Football Team Travels to South Korea for QualifiersThe Singapore national football team has travelled to South Korea in preparation for their upcoming match against the Asian footballing giants in their second round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Source: IndependentSG | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Committed to Social Good: SUSS President Sets Out Priorities Singapore University of Social Sciences' (SUSS) second President Tan Tai Yong is on a mission: To hire academics committed to the university's goal of achieving social good. Prof Tan Tai Yong, who took over the helm in January this year, wants to deliver on the university’s vision as a driver of lifelong learning and impactful research.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: The Kinderland Woodlands abuse case raises concerns about whistleblowing channels in SingaporeThe fact that the Kinderland Woodlands abuse case first surfaced on social media calls into question the strength and effectiveness of whistleblowing channels within organisations in Singapore .

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

SBRMAGAZİNE: Singapore's United Overseas Bank pilots Microsoft's AI-driven productivity toolUOB spearheads Microsoft's AI-driven tool, Microsoft 365 Copilot, boosting efficiency and customer engagement. Deployed to 300 employees, it refines messaging and operations, affirming AI as a strategic competitive edge. Know more about this in this video:

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Man fails to declare S$3 million as money courier to SingaporeTasked as a money courier to bring in his foreign customers' money to Singapore to be exchanged into other currencies, a man did not declare about S$3 million he was carrying on two separate trips.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: UAE praises Singapore's handling of $2.8b money laundering bustThe United Arab Emirates' head of anti-money laundering has praised Singapore 's handling of the $2.8 billion money laundering probe here, describing the operation as a case of global significance. Hamid Al Zaabi, director-general of the UAE's Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing, said he hopes the bust will spur other jurisdictions into similar efforts to tackle the problem.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »