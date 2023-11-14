Singapore's United Overseas Bank pilots Microsoft's AI-driven productivity tool

Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) has piloted Microsoft's AI-driven productivity tool, the Microsoft 365 Copilot, to improve productivity and engagement among its consumers. UOB has been using AI and machine learning technologies to enhance customer experience and operational efficiencies. The Microsoft 365 Copilot integrates within common Microsoft applications and combines large language model capabilities with UOB's data for secure and privacy-compliant functionality.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBRMAGAZİNE: UOB Downgrades Retail Sales Growth Forecast UOB has downgraded its retail sales growth forecast to 3.0% from 3.5%, citing three downside risks. The weakening external environment, greater-than-anticipated easing in domestic and regional labour market conditions, and a slower-than-expected recovery of inbound Chinese tourists may affect retail sales for the rest of the year.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Hamilton Musical's Appeal Cuts Across Cultures, Says ProducerThe producer behind the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton believes that its appeal cuts across cultures, despite concerns that its themes may not resonate with a Singapore audience. The musical, based on Ron Chernow's biography, tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and his involvement in the American Revolution and the political history of the United States. Hamilton has received numerous accolades and is set to debut in Singapore following sold-out shows in Manila and an upcoming season in Abu Dhabi.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

THENEWPAPER: Ricardo Le Grange's Training Double at KranjiRicardo Le Grange had a training double at Kranji, Singapore , with Hongkong Great being scratched due to injury and Maxima failing to perform well.

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »

THENEWPAPER: Lim's Kosciuszko wins Group 1 Singapore Gold CupLim's Kosciuszko (Marc Lerner) on the inside, responding to Dream Alliance's (Bruno Queiroz) feisty assault to claim the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) by a short head.

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: Migrant workers celebrate Deepavali away from homeIndian migrant workers in Singapore were treated to an evening of festivities on Deepavali, making them feel closer to home.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »