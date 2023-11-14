Man fails to declare S$3 million as money courier to Singapore

Tasked as a money courier to bring in his foreign customers' money to Singapore to be exchanged into other currencies, a man did not declare about S$3 million he was carrying on two separate trips. On one trip, Bryan Woo Kah Hou submitted a declaration form stating that he was carrying S$37,500 and $468,000 in Brunei dollars but he was carrying close to S$2 million in total.

Bryan Woo Kah Hou worked as a money courier at Million Serenity, a money-exchange company in Malaysia owned by his wife's uncle. The company offers a money courier service to Singapore for currencies to be exchanged into Malaysia ringgit. Woo was required by Singapore law to declare the amount of currency that he was bringing in if it was more than S$20,000

