Foxconn Founder Terry Gou Announces Candidacy for Taiwanese Presidential Election

Terry Gou, founder of Foxconn Technology Group, has announced his candidacy in the 2024 Taiwanese presidential election. His involvement in the electoral process could have a significant impact on cross-strait relations and the political landscape. Observers believe that his sustained involvement might benefit the incumbent party's nominee, Vice President William Lai Ching-te.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Commentary: ‘Like it was with Jack Ma’: China puts world’s biggest Apple supplier in its crosshairs Foxconn founder Terry Gou tests his long relationship with Beijing as geopolitics reshapes supply chains, says the Financial Times' Kathrin Hille.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

THENEWPAPER: Taiwanese YouTuber calls Singaporean date ‘petty’ for asking her to pay for $1.50 teh pengSingaporean men have come under fire yet again. A Taiwan ese YouTuber recently shared how she went on a date with a Singaporean man at a coffeeshop, and he shocked her by asking her to return him the $1.50 that he had forked out for her teh peng. In the...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »

STOMPSİNGAPORE: Bad first date: 'Petty' Singaporean guy asked Taiwanese YouTuber to return him $1.50 for teh pengSingaporean men have come under fire yet again.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more »

THENEWPAPER: Fann Wong, Peter Ho to reunite after 20 years for new Taiwanese dramaThey last acted together in the 2000 film When I Fall in Love... With Both. Now, more than two decades later, Fann Wong and Peter Ho will work together again in the upcoming Taiwan ese drama Breeze By The Sea, which Ho will helm as director. Speaking to...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Foxconn denies rumours about 180 billion yuan tax payment after probeBEIJING : Foxconn on Thursday rejected online rumours that it needed to pay 180 billion yuan ($24.60 billion) in tax as part of recent investigations, saying the "false content" has seriously hurt its reputation.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Foxconn says October sales down 4.56% y/yTAIPEI : Taiwan 's Foxconn , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a major supplier to Apple, on Sunday reported October sales down 4.56 per cent year on year. (Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »