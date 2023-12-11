HEAD TOPICS

Singapore to Support Small Island States in Climate Change Fund

Singapore will not claim from the climate change fund but will assist small island states in accessing the funds.

Singapore will not be claiming from a fund that compensates countries for the loss and damage that they face arising from climate change. Instead, it will support fellow countries from the Alliance of Small Island States (Aosis) to help them receive money from the fund.

