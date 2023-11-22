Rise in Referrals for Abortion Following Unplanned Pregnancies in Singapore

More women in Singapore are seeking referrals for abortion following unplanned pregnancies, according to a three-year study conducted by SingHealth Polyclinics (SHP). The study found that in 2020, 340 local women visited the eight polyclinics under the healthcare cluster to ask for a referral to a gynaecologist for an abortion, marking a 60% increase from 2018.

SHP is calling for better family planning services to prevent unplanned pregnancies that result in abortion, as the procedure comes with the risk of anaemia and may affect a woman's reproductive health





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics, healthcare groups down on WednesdayThe websites of the major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning after they crashed at about 11.30am. Users were unable to access the websites of the Singapore General Hospital, National University...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups downSINGAPORE — The websites of major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare clusters in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning (Nov 1) after they crashed at about 11.30am. A check at about 2.30pm found that the websites were still down.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Websites of Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics back up after hours-long 'internet access disruption'SINGAPORE — The websites of all public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore gradually became accessible on Wednesday (Nov 1) evening after a disruption that lasted a few hours.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Websites of all S’pore public hospitals, polyclinics back up after crash lasting 7 hoursWebsites of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Institute of Mental Health also down. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Web service outages of public hospitals, polyclinics caused by attacks which are continuing: IT providerThe surge in network traffic circumvented Synapxe's defences on Nov 1. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »