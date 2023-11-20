Endangered Turtles Die After Being Trapped in Fishing Net off Lazarus Island

Boat captain Muhammad Nazri Idris discovered a 100m-long fishing net off Lazarus Island. He tried to free an endangered turtle trapped in the net but it died from stress and drowning. The net was removed and the incident was reported to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).





