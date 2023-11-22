Singapore's GDP Forecasted to Grow by 1-3% in 2024

Singapore's GDP is forecast to expand by 1 per cent to 3 per cent next year as major economies are expected to gradually pick up in the second half of 2024.





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IMF upgrades China's 2023, 2024 GDP growth forecastsBEIJING : The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday upgraded its 2023 gross domestic product growth forecast for China to 5.4 per cent from 5 per cent, citing a "strong" post-COVID-19 recovery, but said the fund still expected the Chinese economy to slow next year. GDP growth could slow to 4.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore bank UOB sees stronger 2024 outlook, Q3 net profit trails estimateSINGAPORE: Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) expected a stronger outlook for next year including better loan and fees growth, as it reported on Thursday (Oct 26) a weaker-than-expected 1 per cent drop in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore’s next General Election likely in 2024, say analysts after PM Lee reveals handover planPrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says he will hand leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong by the next General Election, and before November 2024 “if all goes well”.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Professional Triathlete Organisation Asian Open returns to Singapore in April 2024The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open will return to Singapore in 2024, with the event scheduled for April 12-14. The 100km race will feature a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run segment, finishing at Marina Bay. The swim event will again be held at...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Singapore real wages to rise by 0.5% in 2024pstrongNext year marks a rebound from the 1.5% decrease in real wages in 2023./strong/p pReal wages in Singapore fell by 1.5% in 2023 but are expected to rise by 0.5% in 2024, according to the latest Salary Trends Report by ECA International (ECA).

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore’s economic growth to improve in the second half of 2024: MASThe Monetary Authority of Singapore said in its latest half-yearly macroeconomic review that the third quarter of 2023 was likely the turning point in the economic slowdown.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »