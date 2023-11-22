Can Singapore host major sporting events?

Former Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay talk about whether Singapore can host such major sporting events. In 2029, Singapore will host the South-east Asian Games for the fourth time but other major sporting events like the Asian or Commonwealth Games have yet to reach its shores.

The topic has been in the spotlight recently after Indonesia said in October that it was in discussions with Australia, Malaysia and Singapore on a joint bid for the 2034 Fifa World Cup, though that did not take off when Saudi Arabia was announced as the sole bidder. The possibility of Singapore being future hosts of the Commonwealth Games was raised a month later, when the Games’ federation floated the idea during its general assembly here. On The Straits Times’ podcast series Hard Tackle, former Sport Singapore (SportSG) chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay speak to Deepanraj Ganesan about whether Singapore can host such major sporting events, and what events it should targe





