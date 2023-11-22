Pupil Overcomes Setbacks with Help from Uncle and Teacher

A month before his Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), Kingsley Bai Wen Yong, 12, came home from tuition and learnt that his father had died. His uncle, Mr Ethan Peh, stepped up to help Kingsley, 12, with his studies during this crucial period. Another pupil to overcome setbacks and make it to secondary school is Alya Qaireena Mohamed Rafi Alya, 13, who suffers from dyslexia, had to repeat maths this year but got through with the help of her new form teacher.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Post-PSLE: Tough transition to a vastly different secondary school educationThose entering secondary school will get to experience it in ways very different from their parents did. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

PSLE’s over. What’s next for this cohort stepping into a brave new world?Those entering secondary school will get to experience it in ways very different from their parents did. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Apple hikes price of Apple TV+, Apple News+Apple Inc is raising the subscription prices of Apple TV+ and Apple News+, according to its website.The price of Apple TV+ was increased to $9.99 per month from $6.99 per month, while the price of Apple News+ was increased to $12.99 per month from $9.99, a month earlier.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

One month on, Israel's deadliest Gaza war set to intensifyJERUSALEM: Israel's deadliest ever war in Gaza, sparked by the Oct 7 Hamas attacks, entered its second month Tuesday (Nov 7) as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed there would be no ceasefire until the militant group releases its 240 hostages.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Russia says telecoms cable damaged last month just before nearby Baltic gas pipelineA Russian fibre optic cable under the Baltic Sea was damaged last month only 28 km (17 miles) from where a gas pipeline linking Finland and Estonia was damaged soon afterwards, Russian state company Rostelecom said on Tuesday (Nov 7).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Just opened November 2023: New restaurants, cafes and bars this monthInfusing fresh new offerings to Singapore's vibrant dining scene, November unveils speciality pop-ups, new homes, and 'first-of-thier-kind-in-Singapore' just in time for convivial gatherings and relaxing nights out. Come with us as we explore new restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month. [embed]https://www.instagram.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »