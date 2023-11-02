National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference Hall

In Oct 1960, the PAP government set up a planning committee headed by then-Minister for Labour and Law K. M. Byrne to study the suitability of building the proposed trade union house on a vacant site on Armenian Street, which was previously occupied by St Andrew’s School.

The government launched an architectural competition on June 14, 1961 to select a design for the proposed building. The winning design, submitted by William Lim, Chan Voon Fee and Lim Chong Keat from Malayan Architects Co-Partnership, was announced on March 17, 1962.

Construction of the trade union house was completed by Sept 1965 and the $4-million building was opened by then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on Oct 15, just two months after Singapore gained independence.

Although the government recognised the need for a new union building by 1990, it was only a decade later that the NTUC relocated its headquarters to bigger premises — the former POSB Centre on Bras Basah Road. The government then leased the Shenton Way building to the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO), which needed a permanent venue for its rehearsals and performances.

National Day Rally speeches were also given at the Singapore Conference Hall, as well as presentations of the National Day Awards from the 1960s to the 1990s. The election of the first directly elected President of Singapore was held there in 1993.The building's architecture consists of Modernist elements such as a cantilevered (fixed or supported at only one end) roof and terraces incorporated into the building.

