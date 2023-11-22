COP28 Summit: World Leaders Gather to Address Climate Crisis

It’s about to get very noisy in the climate world as more than 70,000 people flock to the United Arab Emirates for the COP28 summit starting next week. The focus of this year's COP28 will be whether, despite growing geopolitical tensions, world leaders can do something meaningful to avert more catastrophic heating. The main headlines will rightly focus on what nearly 200 countries agree on at the United Nations-backed meeting.

But the final communique is not the only place to search for progress. The vast majority of COP28 attendees are not government negotiators, they are representatives of companies, non-profits and academic institutions who want to show their support for the cause in their own way





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

After 3-year hiatus due to pandemic, SG & MY resume informal leaders’ summitPM Lee hails 'fruitful meeting'. Key bilateral agreements in various areas of cooperation were signed at the summit.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Singapore will do its part at upcoming COP28: PM LeePrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says it will be difficult for all countries at the upcoming COP28 to make further commitments on climate change actions, especially for economies dependent on oil and gas sectors.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

As COP28 nears, green energy transition is not going fast enough, says industry expertWith less than two months until COP28, the United Nations’ annual conference on climate change, all signs point to a losing battle to curb global temperature within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Pope Francis says to attend COP28 climate conference in DubaiROME: Pope Francis on Wednesday (Nov 1) said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks starting in Dubai on Nov 30, weeks after warning that time is running out to act on global warming. It will be the first time a pope has attended a COP meeting in person since the process began in 1995.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Climate experts warn of fossil fuel tactics at COP28CAIRO: Oil-rich Gulf states have positioned themselves as both champions of climate innovation and guardians of fossil fuel interests - a balancing act experts warn could derail action at COP28

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

askST: What is COP28, and why is it an important conference?A crucial part of COP28 will be Global Stocktake, where countries will assess the progress of their climate actions. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »