Motorists with Small Licence Plates Draw Scrutiny

Several photos of non-compliant licence plates have been surfacing on Facebook traffic groups over the last two months. One might have to squint to see them, but small vehicle licence plates - some of which are illegal - are being zoomed in on and scrutinised online by netizens. Photos of non-compliant licence plates have been surfacing on Facebook traffic groups, with at least nine posts of such plates in the six weeks before Nov 24, on the SG Road Vigilante page.

These plates, which are either small in length and height or feature unusually small letters and numbers, can be seen in online posts to be mounted on both cars and motorcycles. They may be going against the Land Transport Authority (LTA) guideline on vehicle registration which states that vehicles must have their licence plates "prominently displayed before they can be driven on public roads"





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Over $9,000 for 2 broken vehicle plates': Man complains about 'unfair' BlueSG billOne BlueSG customer has said that the $9,200 bill he received after getting into an accident last June is unfair. Ryan Chow, 24, told AsiaOne on Friday (Nov 3) that it would cost a fraction of the amount to replace the damaged vehicle parts himself. According to him, the electric car-sharing company has threatened legal action if he does not...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

75 errant motorcyclists issued fines or under probe after sting at Woodlands CheckpointMore than 70 motorcyclists were caught for various offences such as the lack of a licence plate and insurance coverage, and for displaying improper licence plates during a multi-agency operation on Oct 26. In a release on Friday, the police said 196 motorcycles were stopped...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Motorists help rider pinned under Vespa after he skids on AYE, rider says thanks onlineA motorcyclist had to be helped by motorists on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after he skidded and got pinned under his scooter in the middle of a lane. A video of the incident shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page indicates that the accident took...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Iceland hit by thousands of small earthquakes in volcano warningCOPENHAGEN: A seismic swarm has hit the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland with more than 5,500 small earthquakes in the last three days, raising the prospect of a volcanic eruption, the country's meteorological office (IMO) said on Friday (Oct 27).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

8 in 10 small business owners hit by cash crunchpstrongTo keep business their afloat, some owners use their personal savings./strong/p pSmall business owners resort to using personal savings, increasing their prices, and not paying themselves to cope with rising costs and make a profit, according to a report by Xero.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Woman allegedly injected Botox into three women without having valid licenceA woman who allegedly injected Botox into three women illegally was charged on Thursday.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »