Israel Faces Diplomatic Isolation as UN Demands Ceasefire in Gaza

Israel faced growing diplomatic isolation in its war against Hamas as the United Nations demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. After dire warnings by UN officials about a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the 193-member UN General Assembly on Dec 12 passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire. The leaders of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand also called for a ceasefire, stating that the suffering of Palestinian civilians cannot be the price of defeating Hamas.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution and urged countries to pressure Israel to adopt the ceasefire. A Hamas official in exile echoed the same sentiment, calling for Israel to stop its aggression, genocide, and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people





US pressures Israel to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza offensiveThe United States and Israel oppose a ceasefire, saying it would only benefit Hamas. UN Secretary-General declares nowhere in Gaza is safe for civilians. US vetoed a Security Council resolution for a ceasefire.

Palestinian Medics Fear for Lives of Patients and Staff at Gaza's Al-Shifa HospitalPalestinian medics express concern for the safety of patients and staff at Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, after Israeli forces entered the premises. Israel claims to be searching for a Hamas command headquarters believed to be operating underground. Troops have discovered a tunnel shaft and a vehicle with weapons inside the hospital complex.

Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinian Militants in Southern GazaIsraeli forces fought Palestinian militants in southern Gaza's main city, Khan Younis, on Dec 10. The UN chief criticized the Security Council's response to the ongoing war. Israel launched violent raids targeting Khan Younis and the road to Rafah. Aid group Oxfam warned of a catastrophic situation for trapped Palestinians.

US Vice President Harris expresses concern over high Palestinian casualties in GazaUS Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concern over the high number of innocent Palestinians killed in Gaza during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli Offensive in Gaza Causes Palestinian CasualtiesIsraeli troops and tanks continue their ground campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza, causing dozens of Palestinian casualties. The United Nations appeals to Israel to avoid further action that worsens the humanitarian situation and spares civilians from suffering.

