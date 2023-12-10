Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinian Militants in Southern Gaza

Israeli forces fought Palestinian militants in southern Gaza's main city, Khan Younis, on Dec 10. The UN chief criticized the Security Council's response to the ongoing war. Israel launched violent raids targeting Khan Younis and the road to Rafah. Aid group Oxfam warned of a catastrophic situation for trapped Palestinians.





Israeli Offensive in Gaza Causes Palestinian CasualtiesIsraeli troops and tanks continue their ground campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza, causing dozens of Palestinian casualties. The United Nations appeals to Israel to avoid further action that worsens the humanitarian situation and spares civilians from suffering.

Israeli forces fight Palestinian militants in southern GazaIsraeli forces fought Palestinian militants in southern Gaza's main city as the UN chief criticized the Security Council's response to the war.

Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza as Ceasefire CollapsesIsraeli strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 13 people. Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced 'rocket barrages' against multiple Israeli cities and towns. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli bombing near Gaza's southern border with Egypt. The scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.

US Vice President Harris expresses concern over high Palestinian casualties in GazaUS Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concern over the high number of innocent Palestinians killed in Gaza during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

US pressures Israel to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza offensiveThe United States and Israel oppose a ceasefire, saying it would only benefit Hamas. UN Secretary-General declares nowhere in Gaza is safe for civilians. US vetoed a Security Council resolution for a ceasefire.

Palestinian Activist Living in Hebron Faces Intimidation from Israeli SettlersIn the weeks since Oct 7, Mr Issa Amro has watched as Israeli settlers entered his community, shot at nearby families and damaged property. He has erected a fence and barricaded his windows with bricks after men in military uniform broke into his home earlier this month. "I'm living in a cage now from all directions," said Mr Amro, a Palestinian activist who advocates the use of non-violent resistance living in Hebron, a city located in occupied territory of the West Bank. "It's intimidation day and night."

