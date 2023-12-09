US pressures Israel to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza offensive

The United States kept up pressure on Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians during a fierce offensive against Hamas militants across Gaza. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that nowhere in Gaza was safe for civilians. The US vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.





