Israeli forces fight Palestinian militants in southern Gaza

Israeli forces fought Palestinian militants in southern Gaza's main city. The UN chief criticized the Security Council's response to the war. Israel launched violent raids targeting Khan Younis and the road to Rafah. Hamas and Islamic Jihad engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli forces. Strikes also occurred in Jabalia and Shejaiya district. The Israeli army struck over 250 terror targets in the previous 24 hours.





Israeli Offensive in Gaza Causes Palestinian CasualtiesIsraeli troops and tanks continue their ground campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza, causing dozens of Palestinian casualties. The United Nations appeals to Israel to avoid further action that worsens the humanitarian situation and spares civilians from suffering.

Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza as Ceasefire CollapsesIsraeli strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 13 people. Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced 'rocket barrages' against multiple Israeli cities and towns. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli bombing near Gaza's southern border with Egypt. The scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.

Palestinian Medics Fear for Lives of Patients and Staff at Gaza's Al-Shifa HospitalPalestinian medics express concern for the safety of patients and staff at Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, after Israeli forces entered the premises. Israel claims to be searching for a Hamas command headquarters believed to be operating underground. Troops have discovered a tunnel shaft and a vehicle with weapons inside the hospital complex.

Palestinian Man Arrested by Israeli Forces in West BankPalestinian detainees report Israeli beatings, mistreatment as West Bank arrests surge

Deal to Free Hostages Delayed, Israeli and Palestinian Families AnxiousEmotions were running high among Israeli and Palestinian families Thursday (Nov 23) after a deal to free hostages held by Gaza militants in exchange for Israeli-held prisoners was delayed by a day.

Palestinian Activist Living in Hebron Faces Intimidation from Israeli SettlersIn the weeks since Oct 7, Mr Issa Amro has watched as Israeli settlers entered his community, shot at nearby families and damaged property. He has erected a fence and barricaded his windows with bricks after men in military uniform broke into his home earlier this month. "I'm living in a cage now from all directions," said Mr Amro, a Palestinian activist who advocates the use of non-violent resistance living in Hebron, a city located in occupied territory of the West Bank. "It's intimidation day and night."

