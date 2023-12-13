Singapore to screen investments in entities critical to national security

One of the measures will screen investments in entities critical to Singapore’s national security. Collaborating with lawyers from top firms in the country, Singapore Business Review has curated a list of critical measures which are likely to impact business and investors alike in 2024.

First on the list is the “Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) (Amendment) Bill” (CDSA) which regulates and addresses “the flow of funds arising from criminal activities, such as drug trafficking and corruption as well as money laundering.” Recently, Singapore was rocked by its biggest money-laundering scandal to date which led to the arrest of 10 foreigners and seizure of more than $2.8b (US$2.1b) of assets that included 152 properties.Keith Tnee, senior partner at Tan Kok Quan Partnership, said the amendments in the new bill seeks to address instances “where people may retain, control, have access to funds, which are the fruits of such criminal activities, which they either know or should have known o





SBRMagazine » / 🏆 13. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore's GDP Forecasted to Grow by 1-3% in 2024Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has forecasted that the country's GDP will expand by 1 per cent to 3 per cent in 2024. This projection is based on the expectation that major global economies will gradually recover in the second half of the year.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Italy, Netherlands, and Wales Aim to Secure Spots at Euro 2024Reigning champions Italy, former winners the Netherlands, and 2016 semi-finalists Wales are preparing for decisive qualifiers to secure their spots at Euro 2024 in Germany. The last two rounds of qualifying matches will take place over the next week, with a total of 12 countries securing their spots in December's draw. Spain, France, England, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Turkey, Scotland, and Austria have already qualified for the 24-nation Finals.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

NTU to offer undergraduate degree programme in Chinese medicine from 2024Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will offer its own undergraduate degree programme in Chinese medicine from 2024 that is designed for Singapore's healthcare needs.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China-Europe Economic Ties Face Challenges in 2024, Says European Chamber of Commerce PresidentEconomic ties between China and Europe are set to hit a challenging patch in 2024, with several hot-button issues increasingly difficult to tackle, according to the president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, Mr Jens Eskelund.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Beth Potter to Compete in Triathlon at 2024 Paris OlympicsBeth Potter, a former Olympic runner, will compete in the triathlon event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After finishing 34th in the 2016 Olympic 10,000 metres, Potter switched sports and aims for gold in the upcoming triathlon.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Public Holidays 2024: How to Get 56 Days of Holiday Using 18 Days of Annual LeavePublic Holidays 2024: How to Get 56 Days of Holiday Using 18 Days of Annual Leave In the coming year, we’ll be blessed with 5 long weekends.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »