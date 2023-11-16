Palestinian Medics Fear for Lives of Patients and Staff at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

Palestinian medics express concern for the safety of patients and staff at Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, after Israeli forces entered the premises. Israel claims to be searching for a Hamas command headquarters believed to be operating underground. Troops have discovered a tunnel shaft and a vehicle with weapons inside the hospital complex.

