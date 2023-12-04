Israeli Offensive in Gaza Causes Palestinian Casualties

Israeli troops and tanks continue their ground campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza, causing dozens of Palestinian casualties. The United Nations appeals to Israel to avoid further action that worsens the humanitarian situation and spares civilians from suffering.





Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza as Ceasefire CollapsesIsraeli strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 13 people. Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced 'rocket barrages' against multiple Israeli cities and towns. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli bombing near Gaza's southern border with Egypt. The scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.

Hostages Released in Israel-Palestine DealHostages released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas arrive at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel. An International Red Cross vehicle carrying hostages released by Hamas crosses the Rafah border point in the Gaza Strip towards Egypt. Hanin Saleh El Barghouthi embraces family after being released from an Israeli prison in Ramallah in the West Bank. Members of Al-Qassam Brigades hand over hostages to officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza before their transfer to Israel.

Palestinian Activist Living in Hebron Faces Intimidation from Israeli SettlersIn the weeks since Oct 7, Mr Issa Amro has watched as Israeli settlers entered his community, shot at nearby families and damaged property. He has erected a fence and barricaded his windows with bricks after men in military uniform broke into his home earlier this month. "I'm living in a cage now from all directions," said Mr Amro, a Palestinian activist who advocates the use of non-violent resistance living in Hebron, a city located in occupied territory of the West Bank. "It's intimidation day and night."

Deal to Free Hostages Delayed, Israeli and Palestinian Families AnxiousEmotions were running high among Israeli and Palestinian families Thursday (Nov 23) after a deal to free hostages held by Gaza militants in exchange for Israeli-held prisoners was delayed by a day.

US Vice President Harris expresses concern over high Palestinian casualties in GazaUS Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concern over the high number of innocent Palestinians killed in Gaza during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinian Man Arrested by Israeli Forces in West BankPalestinian detainees report Israeli beatings, mistreatment as West Bank arrests surge

