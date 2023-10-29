Friends actor Matthew Perry dies at 54, found in hot tub

Matthew Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home by first responders. They were unable to revive him.LOS ANGELES – Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home Saturday, US media reported. He was 54.

“We responded at 4.10 pm… It is a death investigation for a male in his 50s,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told AFP, without confirming the deceased’s name. Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on the wildly popular Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

During the height of his success, Perry battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions. In his memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, published in 2022, Perry described going through detox dozens of times, spending some US$9 million (S$12.3 million) in attempts to get sober.Perry dedicated the book to “all of the sufferers out there”, and wrote in the prologue: “I should be dead”. headtopics.com

TMZ, which first reported the news on Saturday, said that no drugs were found at the scene. The celebrity news outlet said Perry was found by his assistant, who called 911.PHOTO: REUTERS“Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!!” wrote actress Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994 television movie Parallel Lives.Actor Josh Charles, who appeared with Perry on The Good Wife, wrote: “Awful news. RIP brother.

His mother is a Canadian journalist who once served as press secretary to former Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau. His father is a US actor. The cast of Friends at the Los Angeles 54th annual Emmy Awards, in September 2002. (From left) David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc.Perry’s character – the group’s most sarcastic and quick-witted, but occasionally awkward and insecure, member – quickly became a fan favourite. headtopics.com

