Friends star Matthew Perry, 54, found dead in hot tub

File photo: Cast member Matthew Perry poses at the premiere for the television series "The Kennedys After Camelot" at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California U.S., March 15, 2017.LOS ANGELES - Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s for his starring role in the hit US television comedy Friends, was found dead at age 54 on Saturday in a hot tub at a Los Angeles-area home, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com reported.

Both news outlets cited unnamed law enforcement sources for their reports, which Reuters could not immediately confirm independently.

