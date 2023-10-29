'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who struggled with substance abuse, dead at 54

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film "17 Again" in Los Angeles April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File PhotoLOS ANGELES — Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the top-rated US television comedy"Friends" and chronicled his decades-long battle with substance abuse in a memoir last year, died on Saturday (Oct 28) at age 54.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, both citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that the American-Canadian performer was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi. Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the hugely successful"Friends," which ran for 10 seasons on the NBC network from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The entire group came back together 17 years after the series finale for a much-ballyhooed reunion special that aired on HBO Max in 2021. "Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead," Perry wrote in the opening of the book. headtopics.com

Following"Friends," Perry went on to star in three more network television ventures that proved short-lived —"Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,""Mr. Sunshine" and"Go On."

