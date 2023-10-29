Memorial event for victims of 2022 Itaewon crush marred by political slugging

People paying their respects in front of photos of the victims of the Itaewon stampede at a vigil in Seoul on Oct 29.Flowers and gifts left as tributes are seen in front of a wall of memorial messages at an alley in Itaewon on Oct 29.Bereaved families of the Itaewon disaster victims and civic groups marching toward Seoul Plaza during a memorial event on Oct 29.

Besides speeches by the party representatives and activists, a crush survivor shared what she went through a year ago. Family members of the victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry-sinking also spoke to show support for the Itaewon families.

Instead, he spoke at a private memorial service held in a church earlier in the day, expressing his condolences to the families and promising to continue building a safe South Korea. Justice Party leader Lee Jeong-Mi told the crowd: “It is heartbreaking to see the empty chair left for the President, where he should be sitting and expressing his apology.” headtopics.com

Mr Lee Jung-min, who chairs the Association of Families of Itaewon Disaster Victims, said the victims’ families have no intention of politicising the issue. Earlier on Sunday, a religious service was held at the site of the tragedy near the Itaewon subway station. A group of nearly 3,000 families and supporters then marched 5km from there to the memorial altar at Seoul City Hall.

When the procession reached Mr Yoon’s office in Yongsan, it stopped for about 10 minutes, as participants jeered and shouted: “Impeach Yoon Suk-yeol!”