FILE PHOTO: Cast member Matthew Perry smiles at the panel for the NBC television series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" at the Television Critics Association summer 2006 media tour in Pasadena, California U.S. July 21, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The cast of the American TV sitcom "Friends" Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston pose for pictures at Channel 4 Television Centre, in London, Britain March 25, 1998. Russell Boyce/REUTERS/File Photo

The news brought an outpouring of grief from fellow celebrities and other high-profile personalities. "I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them," Trudeau said on X."Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved - and you will be missed.” headtopics.com

Perry's last post on Instagram, on Oct. 23, included a photograph of him sitting by a pool or jacuzzi at night, with the words:"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman." One of the major story lines involved a clandestine romance between Chandler and Monica Geller, the character played by Cox, which the four other friends - Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Ross - each discovered one by one. The pair eventually marry.

Hidden from the public's view during much of the original run was Perry's prolonged struggle with addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol, which he detailed in his 2022 memoir,"Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." headtopics.com

Perry recounted in his book that he had to be driven back to rehab right after shooting the episode of Chandler and Monica's wedding.

'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who struggled with substance abuse, dead at 54LOS ANGELES — Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the top-rated US television comedy "Friends" and chronicled his decades-long battle with substance abuse in a memoir last year, died on Saturday (Oct 28) at age 54. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry, 54, found dead in hot tubLOS ANGELES - Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s for his starring role in the hit US television comedy Friends, was found dead at age 54 on Saturday in a hot tub at a Los Angeles-area home, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com reported. Both news outlets cited unnamed law enforcement sources for their reports, which Reuters... Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry dead at 54 from apparent drowningThe actor, who played Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom, was found in a jacuzzi at the home and no drugs were found at the scene. Read more ⮕

Conversations with Israeli and Palestinian friends in a time of warIsrael-Hamas war requires Singaporeans to appreciate two difficult truths and stand on both sides. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Wade named Australia captain for T20 series against IndiaMatthew Wade will captain Australia's squad during their upcoming Twenty20 tour of India in November and December with Mitch Marsh due to return home after the Cricket World Cup. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift rubbishes rumours that she dated her female friends, says her friendships were 'sensationalised' and 'sexualised'Taylor Swift has addressed rumours she secretly dated some of her female pals — insisting her friendships with women were 'sensationalised' and 'sexualised'. Read more ⮕