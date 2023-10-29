Friends star Matthew Perry dead at 54 from apparent drowning

Matthew Perry has reportedly died, according to US media reports. The actor who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends was 54.

Perry was found dead at a Los Angeles area home on Saturday (Oct 28). According to TMZ, Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home and no drugs were found at the scene. The Canadian actor was raised in Ottawa, Canada. He attended elementary school with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

His mother, Suzanne Morrison, was a journalist and press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin's father.was one of the most popular sitcoms of the 90s. The cast made up of Perry and co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer famously earned a whopping US$1 million (S$1.37 million) per episode.

