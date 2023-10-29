Conversations with Israeli and Palestinian friends in a time of war

Two groups of people are in immense pain. And for the rest of us, watching what is happening from afar, we too have had to grapple with strong emotions and difficult questions.

Anguish over what is now happening in Gaza does not detract from the heartbreak for those suffering in Israel, says the writer. E was a classmate from graduate school in Massachusetts. In the 13 years since, we would meet regularly, in Europe and in Asia.Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile deviceResend verification e-mail

TikTok says Malaysia's claims it blocks pro-Palestinian content are 'unfounded'KUALA LUMPUR: Social media platform TikTok said on Friday (Oct 27) accusations by the Malaysian government that it was blocking pro-Palestinian content were "unfounded". Muslim-majority Malaysia on Thursday Read more ⮕

Malaysia warns TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian contentKUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia's communications minister warned on Thursday (Oct 26) he could take firm action if social media firms TikTok and Meta are blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms. Read more ⮕

TikTok rejects Malaysian accusation it blocks pro-Palestinian contentKUALA LUMPUR — Social media platform TikTok said on Friday (Oct 27) accusations by the Malaysian government that it was blocking pro-Palestinian content were 'unfounded'. Read more ⮕

Anxiety racks Israeli hostage families as army assaults GazaThe families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been racked with worry for their loved ones since the military stepped up ground assaults inside the Palestinian territory, a group lobbying for the families said on Saturday (Oct 28). "This night was the most terrible of all nights ... Read more ⮕

Hamas vows 'full force'; Israel says troops still on the ground in GazaIsrael's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Malaysia's children take to online gaming platform Roblox for virtual pro-Palestine protestsSINGAPORE — Thousands of Malaysians, many of them children, have taken to the virtual world of Roblox to attend pro-Palestine protests, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. Read more ⮕