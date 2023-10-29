Rents for Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar in 2024 to be capped at $15k

Stallholders at next year’s Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar will have their rents capped at $15,000, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said on Sunday.

“For Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai 2024, we are taking steps to ensure that it is more affordable for our sellers and consumers,” Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal said on Facebook. He is the lead advisor for Wisma Geylang Serai, which is part of the People’s Association (PA) and holds the Ramadan bazaar yearly.

All food and beverage stallholders were also subject to incidental costs of between $30 and $3,100, including utilities, water supply, fans, coolers, and tables and chairs. Mr Mohamad Haikel Suhaimi, who operated a Ramly burger stall at this year’s bazaar, said he would have to think about whether he wants to rent a stall at next year’s edition, despite the rent cap. headtopics.com

“The high rental cost is not the only thing that I have to consider. I have to consider electricity charges, cost of manpower for the long hours, and cost of goods as well,” he said, adding that the premiums were not part of the base rentals this year.The Straits Times has contacted the PA for more information.

