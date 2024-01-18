Former Transport Minister S Iswaran pleads not guilty to corruption charges

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran pleaded not guilty to 27 charges, including corruption, obtaining valuables as a public servant and obstructing justice. Among the charges, Iswaran is accused of corruptly receiving more than S$166,000 worth of flights, hotel stays and tickets to events in exchange for advancing the business interests of property tycoon Ong Beng Seng.

He also faces a charge of obstructing justice, relating to a repayment he allegedly made to Singapore GP for the cost of a business flight ticket from Doha to Singapore. A pre-trial conference has been fixed on Mar 1, after some back-and-forth in court when Iswaran's lead lawyer Davinder Singh raised a matter with the judge on the number of charges





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran Handed 27 Charges for CorruptionFormer Transport Minister S Iswaran was on Thursday morning (Jan 18) handed 27 charges at the State Courts mostly related to bribery and corruption involving more than S$384,300. This included S$166,280 worth of event and flight tickets allegedly received from billionaire Ong Beng Seng.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singaporean Minister S. Iswaran Faces Corruption ChargesSingaporean Minister S. Iswaran has been charged with corruption and obtaining items from someone he had business dealings with as a public servant. He arrived at the State Courts with his legal team and is currently out on bail.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Former Reform Party member apologises for false statements about Law and Home Affairs MinisterA former Reform Party member apologises to Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam for publishing false statements about his alleged extramarital affair.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore's Transport Scene: What to Expect in 2024After a record-breaking year in 2023, experts predict that Singapore's transport scene will not continue its upward trend due to an increase in supply. This article explores the possible changes in public transport, ride-hailing, and Certificate of Entitlement prices that people moving around the island may face in the next 12 months.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Former Singapore footballers have lifetime bans liftedFormer national footballers Abdul Malek Mohammad and Zulkifli Kartoyoho have had their lifetime bans from football activities lifted by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) following successful appeals. The bans were originally imposed in the late 1990s.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

New Zealand couple finds closure after 50-year search for former amahStanding in front of Madam Lily Wong’s urn in a quiet columbarium, New Zealander Laurie Rands was finally able to say what she had been longing to tell her former amah for the last 50 years. The visit to the columbarium on Dec 22 by Mrs Laurie Rands (left) and her husband marked a bittersweet end to their four-decade search for their amah. The couple came to Singapore in 1971 when Mr Rands was posted here by the New Zealand Navy, and worked at the then Sembawang Naval Base. Madam Wong worked for them as an amah, or housekeeper, in their Kasai Road home in Seletar until the couple returned to New Zealand in 1973. The three of them had a close relationship, often sharing meals and bringing their families together on festive occasions.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »