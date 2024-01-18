Singaporean Minister S. Iswaran Faces Corruption Charges

Mr S. Iswaran arrived at the State Courts with his legal team, including Senior Counsel Davinder Singh. Some of the charges against him are related to alleged incidents between 2015 and 2021, including receiving football match tickets. The prosecution team is led by Chief Prosecutor Tan Kiat Pheng. Iswaran is currently out on bail.





Former Transport Minister S Iswaran Handed 27 Charges for CorruptionFormer Transport Minister S Iswaran was on Thursday morning (Jan 18) handed 27 charges at the State Courts mostly related to bribery and corruption involving more than S$384,300. This included S$166,280 worth of event and flight tickets allegedly received from billionaire Ong Beng Seng.

