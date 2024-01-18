Woman Shares Struggles with Postpartum Depression and Dismissive Husband

A 38-year-old woman turned to social media to share her struggles with postpartum depression and her dismissive husband. Despite her efforts to communicate her feelings, he continues to label her as lazy. She expresses her sadness and frustration at his lack of understanding and support.





