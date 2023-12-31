New Zealand couple finds closure after 50-year search for former amah

Standing in front of Madam Lily Wong’s urn in a quiet columbarium, New Zealander Laurie Rands was finally able to say what she had been longing to tell her former amah for the last 50 years. The visit to the columbarium on Dec 22 by Mrs Laurie Rands (left) and her husband marked a bittersweet end to their four-decade search for their amah. The couple came to Singapore in 1971 when Mr Rands was posted here by the New Zealand Navy, and worked at the then Sembawang Naval Base.

Madam Wong worked for them as an amah, or housekeeper, in their Kasai Road home in Seletar until the couple returned to New Zealand in 1973. The three of them had a close relationship, often sharing meals and bringing their families together on festive occasions





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.