Singapore's Economy Grows 1.2% in 2023, PM Lee Highlights Challenges Ahead

Singapore's economy grew 1.2% in 2023, avoiding a recession, according to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's New Year message for 2024. However, he highlighted the challenges ahead due to geopolitical uncertainties. The projected GDP growth for next year is 1% to 3%, depending on the external environment. Mr. Lee mentioned tensions in the South China Sea and the cross-Strait situation as factors that can affect regional confidence and growth.





Italian Firms Showcase Expertise at Singapore Fintech Festival 2023Italian trade executive highlights the diverse range of products and expertise Italy can offer at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023. Singapore's technological capabilities attract mature markets like Italy to strengthen trade relations in the fintech ecosystem.

Jobseekers in Singapore Prioritise Salary Information, According to JobStreet Salary Guide 2023Jobseekers in Singapore are prioritising salary information, with 38% expressing they “want to know the salary before they apply”. The JobStreet Salary Guide 2023 provides insights into salary trends across different specialisations and position levels.

Using AI to Sum Up the Most Important News of 2023OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard were asked to sum up the most important news of 2023 using Artificial Intelligence. While their responses showcased AI's power, they also highlighted its limitations compared to human editors and Reuters editorial standards.

Changi Airport Ranked Fifth-Busiest International Airport in the World in 2023Changi Airport had a total international seat capacity of 36.1 million in 2023, according to global travel data provider OAG Aviation. The airport was ranked the fifth-busiest international airport in the world based on airline seat capacity, with several routes to and from Singapore making it to the list of the world's busiest international routes.

Reality check for bosses as AI adoption lags behind in 2023Generative artificial intelligence (AI) was the biggest thing to happen in the world of work in 2023, until it was not. The year is ending with a reality check for many bosses, who are realising that they have not figured out what to use AI for, how to use it, and if they are ready for it.

Singapore Coach Medallion Awarded to Three Local CoachesThree local coaches in Singapore, Pang Qing Liang, Isa Halim, and Winson Cheong Peng Chin, were awarded the Singapore Coach Medallion for their contributions to their respective sport. The award was presented by Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, at the ICCE GCC 2023.

