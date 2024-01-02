Former Reform Party member apologises for false statements about Law and Home Affairs Minister

A former Reform Party member has apologised to Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, admitting that he had published false statements about the latter's alleged 'extramarital affair'. In an apology note entitled 'Apology and Undertaking', Mr Thaddeus Thomas said: 'I admit that I intended to put up these falsehoods and acknowledge that those statements are false and completely without foundation.
' The apology was first posted on TikTok on Dec 21, 2023, under the user 'thaddeusthomas81', and on Facebook on Dec 25, as 'Thaddeus Thomas'
