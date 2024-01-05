Singapore's Transport Scene: What to Expect in 2024

After a record-breaking year in 2023, experts predict that Singapore's transport scene will not continue its upward trend due to an increase in supply. This article explores the possible changes in public transport, ride-hailing, and Certificate of Entitlement prices that people moving around the island may face in the next 12 months.





The Role of Buses in Singapore's Public Transport SystemThis article explores the passion of a young man for travelling by bus and discusses the appeal of buses to commuters in Singapore as the public transport system develops.

Foreign Demand for Property in Singapore Declines Due to Increased Stamp DutyThe recent increase in the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) has led to a decline in property transactions in Singapore. Local buyers are now dominating the market.

Singapore to screen investments in entities critical to national securitySingapore Business Review has curated a list of critical measures likely to impact business and investors in 2024. One of the measures is the “Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) (Amendment) Bill” which regulates the flow of funds arising from criminal activities.

Singapore Launches Framework to Protect Healthcare Workers from Abuse and HarassmentA framework aimed at protecting healthcare workers from abuse and harassment was launched in Singapore. The framework provides a common definition of abuse and harassment and a set of standards to safeguard workers. Healthcare workers can take immediate action to protect themselves from harm.

Singapore Considers Recommendations to Curb Misuse of Personal Mobility AidsTo curb the misuse of personal mobility aids (PMAs) by able-bodied persons, a set of recommendations has been released by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel in Singapore. The recommendations include allowing only individuals certified by a medical professional to use mobility scooters, reducing the speed limit, and restricting the size of such devices.

