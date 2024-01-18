Former Transport Minister S Iswaran Handed 27 Charges for Corruption

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran was handed 27 charges at the State Courts mostly related to bribery and corruption involving more than S$384,300. This included S$166,280 worth of event and flight tickets allegedly received from billionaire Ong Beng Seng.





