Former Singapore footballers have lifetime bans lifted

Gratitude, relief and cautionary messages are what former national footballers Abdul Malek Mohammad and Zulkifli Kartoyoho have to share, after their lifetime bans from football activities were rescinded following successful appeals.

On Dec 21, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that its council has lifted the suspensions on former Lions goalkeeper Abdul Malek and midfielder Zulkifli, as well as former Singapore pre-Olympic reserve goalkeeper Mizan Ulot and ex-Balestier Central defender Manap Hamat. The quartet had received their life bans at various periods from 1995 to 1998. In 1997, Abdul Malek and Manap were convicted after accepting money to fix matches while playing for Balestier in the previous year. Manap was given a 20-week jail term and a penalty of $12,000, while Abdul Malek was handed three weeks’ jail and a $6,000 penalt





