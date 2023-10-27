Kashmir Black Day: Information Minister Leads Walk In Islamabad To Mark The Day

In connection with Black Day a rally has been taken out in Islamabad to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu And Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Minister For Information And Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said India has been breaching the UN Security Council Resolutions which recognize the right of self determination of Kashmiri people.

Message from Caretaker Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on ‘Kashmir Black Day’Today marks the 76th anniversary of India’s occupation of the large parts of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiri people. On 27 October 1947, India landed its troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the first time. It continues to forcibly occupy this territory ever since. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Kashmir Black Day: India has forcibly occupied the area of KashmirMushaal Hussein Mullick SAPM human rights and women empowerment and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik gave a video message on 27th October as Kashmiris Black Day against Indian occupation. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Black Day: Kashmiris observe Oct 27 as black day against atrocious Indian occupationThe All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter has said that October 27 is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Federal Govt, HEC launching standardized test for IT graduatesISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology(IT) Dr. Umar Saif has said the federal government is starting a standardized مزید پڑھ ⮕

President message: October 27, 1947 is one of the darkest days for the people of KashmirPresident Arif Alvi in his message at Kashmir Black Day said that October 27, 1947 is one of the darkest days for the people of Kashmir. Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir since that day has stifled the legitimate aspirations of Kashmiris to determine their own destiny. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan, Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe Black Day todayCall for observance of the shutdown and Black Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference. مزید پڑھ ⮕