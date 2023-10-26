Federal Govt, HEC launching standardized test for IT graduates

The successful candidates will be given jobs after internship.He said that there is a trend of freelancing in Pakistan. test for IT graduates in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission(HEC) from December 2023 and successful candidates will be given jobs after the internship.

Addressing a press conference, the Caretaker Federal Minister for IT said that steps are being taken to promote the IT sector. He said many foreign IT companies will come to Pakistan and investment is being promoted under the Special Investment Council(SIC).

Dr. Umar Saif said that in our IT industries, there are companies that get contracts for making software. He said there are about 19,000 IT companies in Pakistan with 150, 000 people who can run an IT software company sitting in a room. headtopics.com

He said that IT exports will be boosted by government initiatives and the government’s goal is to grow private companies. He said IT companies want to give big contracts and among those who will be trained a developer’s income will be $50,000 to %60,000 per year.

He said that there is a trend of freelancing in Pakistan and it has the second largest online working force in the world. He said 1.5 million people are working on freelancing in Pakistan and youth have earned Rs 8.5 billion from e-employment centers.Advertisement headtopics.com

the government will not set up any factory for freelancing facility. He said “If we provide facilities to the educated youth, then they will be able to easily earn $30 a day instead of $5. The caretaker federal minister IT said that the international money transfer companies have been discussed to include Pakistan as well. He hoped that the international money transfer companies would soon include Pakistan because they are also benefiting from it.

