Senate Session: Upper House Discussing Israeli Aggression Against Palestinians

Senate Session is underway with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

Mushahid condemns western double standards on Gaza genocideChairman Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain, Leader of Pakistan Parliamentary delegation to the annual conference of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) has condemned Israeli crimes against humanity against the Palestinians and accused its Western supporters of ‘hypocrisy and double standards’. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Entire world is witnessing violence against Palestinians, laments Sirajul HaqJamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq lamented on Wednesday that the entire world is witnessing the violence against the people of Palestine. مزید پڑھ ⮕