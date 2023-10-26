Mushahid condemns western double standards on Gaza genocide

He was addressing the general assembly of the IPU, where he urged legislation to counter Islamophobia as it was divisive, racist and bred violence against Muslims.
The IPU comprises 170 member parliaments, in which Pakistan has an active role as an elected member of the Executive Council, The Committee on Human Rights of Parliamentarians and the Committee on Peace and Democracy, a news release said.
During the IPU conference, Senator Mushahid Hussain was invited to address the General Assembly thrice, while he also addressed the Islamic and Asia-Pacific regional group meetings as well as invited for an address to the Socialist International group. headtopics.com
In his speech, Senator Mushahid Hussain made three fundamental points. First, that Palestinian resistance to Illegal Israeli occupation was justified under international law and the UN Charter, as it is a natural reaction to 56 years of occupation and brutal Israeli practices, including killings of innocent. Palestinian children, women and men, with 560 checkpoints in occupied West Bank.
Third, Senator Mushahid Hussain said Israel always termed the Palestinians as ‘ terrorists’, whether it was Yasser Arafat or Hamas, recalling that Hamas as a political organisation had won what former US President Jimmy Carter termed ‘as the most free elections in the Middle East’ in 2007. headtopics.com
He said Pakistan demands an end to the Gaza Genocide, an end to the 16 year old blockade of Gaza, an end to Israeli occupation, an end to desecration of Muslim holy places and establishing a free Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.
Speaking on Islamophobia, Senator Mushahid Hussain termed this as a big threat to interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence in diverse societies as it stems from hate, bigotry and racism, often leading to violence against Muslims living in the West. headtopics.com
پاکستان عنوانات
Stocks hit by Middle East, earnings and economy concernsIsrael conducts limited ground invasion into Gaza: IDF مزید پڑھ ⮕