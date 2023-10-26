Stocks hit by Middle East, earnings and economy concerns

Asian stocks sank Thursday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street fuelled by a surge in US Treasuries and worries over a possible escalation of the Middle East crisis.

A warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a ground invasion of Gaza was being prepared fanned a rush to safe-haven assets and sent crude up more than two percent Wednesday, with traders concerned about supplies from the crude-rich region.

The spike sent 10-year treasury yields -- seen as a proxy for future interest rates -- surging back towards five percent, and putting pressure on the Federal Reserve as it tries to battle inflation while attempting to avoid tipping the economy into recession. headtopics.com

That comes amid a corporate reporting season that saw Facebook parent Meta warn about the outlook next year, Google parent Alphabet post disappointing cloud figures and Texas Instruments issue bearish forecasts.

"This is where the rubber meets the road. A recession would result in higher unemployment, less consumer spending, slower gross domestic product growth and lower earnings, which implies lower stock prices." headtopics.com

A plunge in Alphabet and Texas, as well as Amazon ahead of its report later Thursday, hit Wall Street, with the tech-rich Nasdaq tanking more than two percent. Hong Kong was also back in negative territory as Wednesday's rally -- fuelled by China's move to pump more than $100 billion into infrastructure spending -- petered out. Still, Shanghai edged up.

Traders are keeping close tabs on Japanese authorities as the yen sits at a one-year low against the dollar, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki saying officials were watching currency moves with a high sense of urgency. headtopics.com

