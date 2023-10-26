Pakistan's action against illegal foreigners in line with law: FO

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Foreign Office on Thursday said Pakistan’s action against illegal foreigners on its soil, including their deportation, was in accordance with the law of the land.
She said Pakistan was in touch with the interim Afghan government over the return of illegal Afghans as the repatriation plan comes into effect on November 1. Asked if Pakistan intended to appoint a full-fledged ambassador in Afghanistan, she said Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani as the current Head of Mission in Kabul would continue to perform his duties in the same position.
“Our Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza are at the receiving end of an inhumane campaign of collective punishment by the Israeli occupation forces. We mourn the over 6500 civilians killed in Gaza including 2700 children as a result of Israel’s relentless and indiscriminate bombardment,” she said. headtopics.com
She said Pakistan expected from the UNSC a “more responsive and pro-active role” and added that any reforms or expansion needed to be of democratic nature rather than creating new centres of privileges.
Asked if Pakistan charged fees to the dignitaries from the Gulf during the hunting season of falcons, the FO spokesperson said there was a comprehensive and streamlined mechanism in place to facilitate these foreigners. headtopics.com
She said the hunting activity contributed to the socio-economic development of local areas and also strengthened bilateral ties with the countries. Baloch said Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani was in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to attend the Council of Heads of Government at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Pakistan, today, will assume the chair of the Council – the second highest forum within SCO, she added.