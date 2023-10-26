Pakistan's action against illegal foreigners in line with law: FO

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Foreign Office on Thursday said Pakistan’s action against illegal foreigners on its soil, including their deportation, was in accordance with the law of the land.

She said Pakistan was in touch with the interim Afghan government over the return of illegal Afghans as the repatriation plan comes into effect on November 1. Asked if Pakistan intended to appoint a full-fledged ambassador in Afghanistan, she said Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani as the current Head of Mission in Kabul would continue to perform his duties in the same position.

“Our Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza are at the receiving end of an inhumane campaign of collective punishment by the Israeli occupation forces. We mourn the over 6500 civilians killed in Gaza including 2700 children as a result of Israel’s relentless and indiscriminate bombardment,” she said. headtopics.com

She said Pakistan expected from the UNSC a “more responsive and pro-active role” and added that any reforms or expansion needed to be of democratic nature rather than creating new centres of privileges.

Asked if Pakistan charged fees to the dignitaries from the Gulf during the hunting season of falcons, the FO spokesperson said there was a comprehensive and streamlined mechanism in place to facilitate these foreigners. headtopics.com

She said the hunting activity contributed to the socio-economic development of local areas and also strengthened bilateral ties with the countries. Baloch said Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani was in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to attend the Council of Heads of Government at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Pakistan, today, will assume the chair of the Council – the second highest forum within SCO, she added.

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

DunyaNews »

Pakistan’s action against illegal foreigners in line with law: Foreign OfficeISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday said Pakistan’s action against illegal foreigners on its soil, including their deportation, was in accordance with the law of the land, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan to ensure legal entry of all foreigners in country: SolangiPakistan to ensure legal entry of all foreigners in country: Solangi مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals: Six days left for illegal foreign residents to leave PakistanOnly six days left for all illegal foreigners to leave Pakistan. Evacuation of illegal persons from Pakistan by October 31 is inevitable. Illegal residents residing in Pakistan will not be given any concession by the law enforcement agencies after October 31. Final decision not to provide even one more day's respite to illegal residents. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Afghan Journalists Meet Solangi, Pakistan To Ensure Legal Entry Of All Foreigners: MinisterMinister For Information And Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says Pakistan as a responsible state will ensure that all foreigners enter the country legally. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Afghan Journalists Meet Solangi, Pakistan To Ensure Legal Entry Of All Foreigners: MinisterMinister For Information And Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says Pakistan as a responsible state will ensure that all foreigners enter the country legally. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Petition for holding elections disposed of as being withdrawnJustice Minallah says action should have been sought against those who did not conduct polls مزید پڑھ ⮕