Bilawal visits Palestinian Embassy, expresses sorrow over situation in Gaza

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Palestinian diplomat Ahmad Jawad Rabei here at the Palestinian Embassy on Wednesday, and expressed concern and sorrow over the situation in Gaza.
Bilawal expressed solidarity with the Palestinian brethren, according to a press release issued by the PPP Secretariat here.He said the PPP leadership together with the Palestinian leadership would fight the cause of Palestine in the world.
The former foreign minister said that the martyrdom of hundreds of Palestinian children in Israeli attacks was a stigma on the humanity.He said that by bombardment of hospitals in Gaza, Israel had proved that its existence was a security risk for the region.Palestinian ambassador Ahmad Jawad Rabei presented the PPP chairman with a symbolic scarf depicting Palestinian resistance.
Bilawal, who was accompanied by Senator Sherry Rehman and former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, also recorded his comments in the guest book of the Palestinian Embassy. He said the Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat, had paid homage to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who fought for the cause of Palestine, by visiting his mausoleum at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.
