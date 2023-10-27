Former Chinese Premier Dies: President Alvi Expresses Condolence On Demise Of Li Keqiang

President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed his condolence on the death of former Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang.

In his post on social media platform X the President said, Pakistan today lost a great friend who was a strong advocate and supporter of Pak-China economic and strategic relations. He said Li Keqiang was a visionary and i express my condolences on behalf of people of Pakistan to his family, the Chinese people and its leadership in this hour of grief. The President also shared his picture with late Li Keqiang.The Return Of Afghan Citizens Continues: 4709 Afghans Left For Their Country On ...

China ex-Premier Li Keqiang, sidelined by Xi Jinping, dies at 68China's former Premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang dies: PM expresses sorrow over the death of a great friend of PakistanCaretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. In a message on X the Prime Minister said he was “deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the sad demise of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. مزید پڑھ ⮕

