ECP rejects President's remarks on delay in general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied any possibility of postponing the upcoming general elections.

Amidst speculation and concerns raised by President Arif Alvi in a recent TV interview, the ECP issued a statement reaffirming its readiness and commitment to the electoral process. The spokesperson of the top electoral body declared that preparations for the general elections have been completed.

“According to the action plan, the final list of constituencies is scheduled to be published on November 30, 2023. This announcement comes after the first phase of constituencies has already been completed, and the second phase, involving the filing of objections, is set to conclude on October 27, 2023,” the statement reads. headtopics.com

The statement further informed that ECP will commence the hearing of objections on preliminary constituencies starting from October 30 or 31, emphasizing its commitment to conducting the elections as per the established timeline.

“The President's interview had raised concerns regarding a possible delay in the elections, but the Election Commission's clear and prompt response has put those speculations to rest. The Commission remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure a fair and timely electoral process,” the spokesperson said. headtopics.com

